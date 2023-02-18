Skip to content

H. G. Wells: “Countless people … will hate the new world order … and will die protesting against it”

18 February 2023
“… when the struggle seems to be drifting definitely towards a world social democracy, there may still be very great delays and disappointments before it becomes an efficient and beneficent world system. Countless people … will hate the new world order … and will die protesting against it. When we attempt to evaluate its promise, we have to bear in mind the distress of a generation or so of malcontents, many of them quite gallant and graceful-looking people.”

H. G. Wells, in his book entitled The New World Order (1939)

