Thaddeus of Vitovnica: “the Divine love given us by God”

“The evil spirits often so interfere with the Divine love given us by God that they often lure us away from the path of real and true love. Their suggestions are full of the physical and emotional aspects of this world: enjoyment and lust, which is nothing but enslavement.”

Elder Thaddeus of Vitovnica, Our Thoughts Determine Our Lives

