Senator Jenner: “the path of total dictatorship in the United States”

“Today the path of total dictatorship in the United States can be laid by strictly legal means, unseen and unheard by the Congress, the President, or the people. Outwardly we have a Constitutional government. We have operating within our government and political system, another body representing another form of government – a bureaucratic elite.”



Senator William Jenner, R-Indiana, 1954

