“the American empire is now running on fumes”

“One of the remarkable things about the collapse of the Soviet Union is that it just melted away without a struggle. It was as if everyone could not think of a reason to keep it going. The reason for that is the trust in the key institutions had drained away. There was no reason to defend them or participate in them. The people running the institutions had used up all of the social trust to maintain their positions. When it was gone, the institutions collapsed.

“Something similar is happening in America. To those white civic nationalists, the people running the system now look like gangsters. They steal everything that is not nailed down, and they corrupt everything they touch. A narrow group of insiders got rich on creating the Covid crisis and they got rich in the crisis itself. In the process, they have cratered the trust in key institutions. Like the Soviet system after the Afghan war, the American empire is now running on fumes. The end is inevitable.”

The Z Man

Read more here.

