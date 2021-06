Ignatius (Brianchaninov): “they carry an image of God”

“Show respect to the blind, leprous, damaged in mind, infants, criminals and pagans, for they carry an image of God. Care not about their weaknesses or shortcomings! Observe yourself so that you do not have a lack of love.”

St Ignatius (Brianchaninov)

