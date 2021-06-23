A Tabernacle of the One True God

.

There is a story told that once upon a time God played a game of “hide and seek” with humans. As the story begins, God is conversing with an angel: “Where shall I hide myself so that they won’t know where to look for me?” God pondered.

“I know,” offered the angel, “I know just the place, a place they’ll never know to look for you. Go to the tallest mountain, climb up, and hide on the top!”

God thought for a moment, “No, humans like to climb mountains, particularly tall ones, just because they’re there, they say. They have strong arms and legs and have developed all that rappelling equipment to help them. No, I think that they would find me there sooner or later.”

“Well,” said the angel, “You could hide at the deepest place in the ocean, down where it is dark and dangerous. They’d be too afraid to look there.”

“Oh, but not as afraid as you would think,” God said. “They are terribly curious about everything. They have invented special equipment for deep sea diving just to find out what there is down in the deep, dark waters. No, I think that they will find me there too.”

“Well, how about deep in the earth?” inquired the angel, who by this point was running out of ideas. It would be so much trouble to dig deep down into all of that soil and rock.”

But again God was doubtful. “It is amazing to what lengths humans are willing to go to to find out what is deep in the earth. With all of the drills and shovels and other heavy equipment they have, before long they would find me there too.”

After this, God and the angel continued to think and think and there was silence for quite some time. Then God had an idea. “I have it!” exclaimed God. “I know just the place where I can hide myself! I will hide myself within each of them, deep in their own hearts. They will never in a million years suspect that I could be dwelling right there inside of them!”

This is, of course, a facetious story. God has not hidden from us. He has gone to great lengths to reveal Himself to us. God has revealed to us through His prophets, Apostles and martyrs, but chiefly through His Son, Jesus Christ. And He has told us of His will to make a home in our hearts. Because of this, each of us can become a sacred dwelling. Every child of God that we meet is a tabernacle of the one true God. Take a moment to consider what it means that to say that the Creator and Redeemer of the world has chosen to make a home in your heart. What kind of humility and gratitude should that elicit from you? Let us ask for the faith to believe in this more truly, and to live out that belief more authentically.

