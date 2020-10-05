Barbara Lerner Spectre: “Europe has not yet learned how to be multicultural”

.

.

.

.

“I think there is a resurgence of anti-Semitism because at this point in time Europe has not yet learned how to be multicultural. And I think we are going to be part of the throes of that transformation, which must take place. Europe is not going to be the monolithic societies they once were in the last century. Jews are going to be at the centre of that. It’s a huge transformation for Europe to make. They are now going into a multicultural mode and Jews will be resented because of our leading role. But without that leading role and without that transformation, Europe will not survive.”

Barbara Lerner Spectre, a founding director of Paideia, The European Institute for Jewish Studies in Sweden. She is an American citizen.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.