Dionysius the Areopagite: “all power is initially contained within His own self”

3 October 2020
“God is Power in that all power is initially contained within His own self. He is Power sofar as He exceeds all power. He is the cause of all power. He gives being to all things through His power which is total and unthwarted. He is the cause of power in its totality and in its specific form. His power is infinite because all power comes from Him and because He transcends all power, even absolute power. He possesses a superabundance of power which endlessly produces an endless number of other powers. The created powers never blunt the super-unbounded work of His power-producing power. His transcendent power is inexpressible, unknowable, inconceivably great, and, as it flows over, it empowers whatever is weak and it preserves and directs the humblest of its echoes.”

St. Dionysius the Areopagite

