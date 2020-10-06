Jiffy Pop, Road Rage, & St. Gregory the Great

I am not a very patient person. And I have noticed that the virtue of is a problem for a lot of people I know. I believe it may be more difficult now than it has ever been to be patient. I did a little research this week and I believe that I may have figured out when our collective patience problem started.

It seems to have started in October 1959 when Jiffy Pop popcorn made its first appearance. And by the summer of 1960 we as a nation were hooked. Are you having a hard time following my logic and seeing how Jiffy Pop and our lack of patience go together? Well let me explain.

Before Jiffy Pop everything we did took time. You see Jiffy Pop was the first convenience food. Instead of taking the time to get the pan that you were going to use, measure the right amount of oil, and the right amount of seed. Then you waited for the oil to heat up enough to cause that magic moment when the seed explodes and you are offered a wonderful treat.

But on that fateful day in 1959 you could go to the store pick up a little tinfoil pan and stick it in the cabinet. When you wanted Pop Corn you just put the pan on the stove and shake it for 3 minutes and the house filled with the marvelous aroma of freshly popped, heavily buttered popcorn, and your belly was filled with Popcorn in a Jiffy.

It was then that I believe that we Americans began to be relentlessly seduced by the possibility of the instant. Next thing you know we were crossing the Atlantic in a supersonic jet faster than you could get a good night sleep. The interstate highway cut a trip into half the time and we could get anywhere in record time.

Then came the microwave oven, instant oatmeal and coffee, and TV dinners. Now we get our news as it happens. Our questions are answered instantly on the internet. The morning headlines are already old by lunch time. We won’t settle for anything less than real-time stock quotes. Waiting for anything has become not just an inconvenience; it has become a cultural sin. We are addicted to the immediate.

Now immediate isn’t always a bad thing. If you or a loved one is in the middle of a medical emergency, immediate care is a very good thing. You see it’s not the speed of life that is wrong I think the problem comes when our addiction to immediacy spills over into our relationships with other people.

If there is something that we believe needs to be changed in our relationships we get the courage to bring it up and talk about it and if the change doesn’t happen immediately we get frustrated with the other person.

You ask your wife to give you a little personal time so that you can get your bearings, you ask your husband to show more affection, you ask your children to be respectful and 15 minutes later when you are outside enjoying the silence and she comes out and asks you what you’re thinking, or he doesn’t hold your hand when you think he should, or the kids are bouncing off the walls, you throw up your hands and say something like, “Things will never change.”

Well, they may not. Or it may be that you need to give that person a little more than 24 hours to change a pattern of behavior that took decades to develop. You know it takes a long time to turn around a battleship.

And we do it with siblings, our co-workers, even strangers in traffic. I don’t have any scientific or sociological studies to back it up, but I’ll bet there’s a correlation between Jiffy Pop popcorn and road rage.

Alright, I am engaging in some hyperbole here. But at the heart of it is a truth though. It’s just harder to be patient than it ever has been.

St. Gregory the Great, late sixth century, said this: “Hold to patience in your hearts, my friends, and put it into action when the situation calls for it. Don’t let any abusive word from your neighbor stir up hatred in you, and don’t allow any loss of things that pass away to upset you. If you are steadfast in fearing the loss of those things that last forever, you will never take seriously the loss of those that pass away; if you keep your eyes fixed on the glory of our eternal recompense, you will not resent a temporal injury. You must bear with those who oppose you, but also love those you fear with. Seek an eternal reward in return for your temporal losses.”

