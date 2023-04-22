Skip to content

Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.: “It is neither our position nor our circumstances that define us”

22 April 2023
“It is neither our position nor our circumstances that define us, according to the Stoics, but our response to those circumstance; when destiny crushes us, small heroic gestures of courage and service can bring us peace and fulfillment. In applying our shoulder to the stone, we give order to a chaotic universe. Of the many wonderful things my father left me, this philosophical truth was perhaps the most useful. In many ways, it has defined my life, and has allowed me to find serenity and purpose even in the most trying and tragic circumstances.”

Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., American Values: Lessons I Learned from My Family (p.287)

