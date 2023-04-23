Gregory Palamas: “those called by Christ’s name”

.

“…those called by Christ’s name should order their lives. They should persevere in prayers and supplications and, in imitation of the angels, have their eyes lifted up to the Master above the heavens, praising and blessing Him with irreproachable conduct, and waiting for His mystical Coming. As the Psalmist says to Him, ‘I will sing and will behave myself wisely in a perfect way. O when wilt Thou come unto me?’ (Ps. 101:2).”

St. Gregory Palamas, Homily Twenty-One

.

.

.

.

.

.

.