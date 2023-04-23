Skip to content

Gregory Palamas: “those called by Christ’s name”

23 April 2023
tags: , ,

.

“…those called by Christ’s name should order their lives. They should persevere in prayers and supplications and, in imitation of the angels, have their eyes lifted up to the Master above the heavens, praising and blessing Him with irreproachable conduct, and waiting for His mystical Coming. As the Psalmist says to Him, ‘I will sing and will behave myself wisely in a perfect way. O when wilt Thou come unto me?’ (Ps. 101:2).”

St. Gregory Palamas, Homily Twenty-One

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

from → Religious/Theological Reflections
No comments yet

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: