“Declaration of Independence … a piece of Masonic literature, filled with the principles of Freemasonry”

“At this point, one might tender as evidence of America being a Christian nation, one line from the revolutionary Declaration of Independence, “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.” That the Founding Fathers spoke of an agency of God (creation) is clear and explicit. To further posit from there that they were speaking of the Triune God (that is, the true God) is odd, to say the least. None of the monotheistic religions speak well of God by merely speaking about Him according to one of His works. For God is more than His agency; He is more than creator; He is all in all, He is Holy, He is the Lord of Hosts, He is full of glory, He is judge, He is advocate, He is King, and so much more. No rightly formed Christian would ever speak of God as Creator only.

On the contrary, this sentence from the Declaration of Independence is not evidence of any sort of Christian influence on the revolution or of the Bible being a source document that the drafters gleaned from. Rather, it is just one piece in a vast body of compelling evidence of the most pervasive and influential ideology of the day making its intentions known. That is to say, that sentence in question was the first of many insertions by the Freemasons in the United States of America’s revolutionary and governance documents which clearly let the world know that they had just taken a whole nation as their own.

Since its organization in 1717 as a fraternal religion, Freemasonry has always deigned to never mention the sacred name of God, but only speak of Him as the Creator, or more specifically as the Grand Architect of the Universe. Anyone in the 18th century who was familiar with this central tenet of Freemasonry would be able to read the Declaration of Independence for what it was; that is, a piece of Masonic literature, filled with the principles of Freemasonry; namely the right to pursue life, liberty, and happiness outside of the religion of the state, which, they said, had only proven to divide men, rather than unite them.”

David L. Gray, onepeterfive.com

