Tchaikovsky’s Hymn of the Cherubim

Tchaikovsky’s Hymn of the Cherubim performed by the State Symphony Capella of Russia, conducted by Valery Polyansky

“I consider the liturgy of St. John Chrysostom one of the greatest productions of art. If we follow the service very carefully, and enter into the meaning of every ceremony, it is impossible not to be profoundly moved by the liturgy of our own Orthodox Church… to be startled from one’s trance by a burst from the choir; to be carried away by the poetry of this music; to be thrilled when… the words ring out, ‘Praise the name of the Lord!’ – all this is infinitely precious to me! One of my deepest joys!“

Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky

