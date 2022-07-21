Chrysostom: “For we have seen, …, even in this present life, a semblance of hell”
.
“But if thou scoffest at hearing of hell and believest not that fire, remember Sodom. For we have seen, surely we have seen, even in this present life, a semblance of hell. For since many would utterly disbelieve the things to come after the resurrection, hearing now of an unquenchable fire, God brings them to a right mind by things present. For such is the burning of Sodom, and that conflagration!…
“Consider how great is that sin, to have forced hell to appear even before its time!… For that rain was unwonted, for the intercourse was contrary to nature, and it deluged the land, since lust had done so with their souls. Wherefore also the rain was the opposite of the customary rain. Now not only did it fail to stir up the womb of the earth to the production of fruits, but made it even useless for the reception of seed. For such was also the intercourse of the men, making a body of this sort more worthless than the very land of Sodom. And what is there more detestable than a man who hath pandered himself, or what more execrable?
Saint John Chrysostom
LOVE IS LOVE! Why can’t people like you understand that??
Water is water. Why are you not drinking from the toilet?
Jude 6 & 7: “And the angels which kept not their first estate, but left their own habitation, he hath reserved in everlasting chains under darkness unto the judgment of the great day. Even as Sodom and Gomorrha, and the cities about them in like manner, giving themselves over to fornication, and going after strange flesh, are set forth for an example, suffering the vengeance of eternal fire.”
I believe every sin listed in the Bible was thriving on steroids in Sodom and Gomorrah just before its destruction by the Hand of God. Let us examine this verse: “giving themselves over to fornication, and going after strange flesh . . .” I believe that “fornication” means fornication, adultery, homosexuality and bestiality. I don’t know how many times I have read this scripture, but this came to me today: “and going after strange flesh”. I used to read this verse as “giving themselves over to fornication–going after strange flesh (I would skip the “and”). “Going after strange flesh” is different from fornication with another man or woman. “Strange” in the Greek means “another tribe”. Some scholars believe this means a different species or kind from homo sapiens: the men and women of Sodom and Gomorrah were also having sexual relations with demons and/or fallen angels (which I believe is a much more grievous sin than homosexual sin).
You can think of Jude 6 and Jude 7 as companion verses: “And the angels which kept not their first estate, but left their own habitation . . .” plus “and going after strange flesh”: Scripture is showing us the same sin. In Genesis 6:2: “the sons of God saw the daughters of men that they were fair; and they took them wives of all which they chose.” In Genesis 6, the fallen angels came to earth and had sexual relations with women which gave birth to the giants (nephilim). Satan’s plan was to infect and corrupt mankind’s God-created DNA so that the Messiah would not be able to be born in the earth through a woman with God-created DNA and then die on the cross for the sin of mankind.
On Chrysostom’s commentary: God’s judgments are perfect and just in the earth. When you sow to the wind, you will reap the whirlwind (Hosea 8:7).
Jude 1:7 Greek Text Analysis
https://biblehub.com/text/jude/1-7.htm