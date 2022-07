Nicholas of Serbia: “all your life, think how you might worthily meet death”

.

“If you become rich, consider whether or not you could worthily bear poverty.

If you are happy, imagine how you could worthily meet unhappiness.

When people praise you, think how you might worthily bear insult. And, all your life, think how you might worthily meet death.”

St. Nicholas of Serbia, Thoughts on Good and Evil

.

.

.

.

.

.

.