John Cassian: “and they concentrate more on the praises of God”

“…the souls of the dead [are] not deprived of their intellectual faculties but… they also are not lacking in feelings such as hope and sadness, joy and fear. They already have a foretaste of what is in store for them after the general judgment. Nor does it happen, as some unbelievers would hold, that upon leaving this world they are turned to nothing. Actually they live more intensely and they concentrate more on the praises of God.”

St. John Cassian, Conferences

