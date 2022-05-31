Skip to content

Bishop Williamson: “the last obstacle to their one-world order”

31 May 2022
“Among heads of state, there is only one who stands up to the forces of evil. It is Vladimir Putin, who, though not an angel or a saint, is a man of reason and courage. 

Russians are fighting in Ukraine, but not to crush and destroy Ukraine. Putin’s goal is to denazify and demilitarize Ukraine. But the stupid Europe, following the USA, wants to destroy Russia, and the war could get worse. 

The real aggressor is not who it seems to be. The USA has been provoking Russia for several years through Ukraine.  Because Russia is the last obstacle to their one-world order.”

Bishop Richard Williamson

