Symeon the New Theologian: “Cast aside the boastful pride of the devilish mind”

“Jesus our Lord and God, who has never fallen into sin, was smitten so that those sinners who imitate Him should not only receive the forgiveness of the sins they have committed, but also become partakers of His divinity (II Pt. 1:4) because of their obedience. He who does not accept this in humility of heart because he is ashamed to imitate the Master’s sufferings, of him will Christ also be ashamed in the presence of the angels (Mk. 8:38) and of His Father who is in heaven (Mt. 10:33). This is what I mean to say ? He was God, but He became man for the sake of us men. He was slapped, spit upon, crucified, as though He who is impassible in His Godhead were teaching and telling each one of us for whom He suffered: ‘O man, if you wish to become a god and obtain eternal life and to be with Me, that which your ancestor failed to obtain because he wished for it in an evil way, then abase yourself even as I abased Myself for your sake. Cast aside the boastful pride of the devilish mind; accept being beaten, spat upon, buffeted, and endure those things until death and be not ashamed of it.’ “

St. Symeon the New Theologian, The Discourses

