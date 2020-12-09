Skip to content

Epictetus: “the divine will”

9 December 2020
tags:

“The philosophers say that there are gods and that their will orchestrates the universe. A more important lesson is to find the nature of the gods. By finding the nature of the gods, man will satisfy the gods by letting the nature of the gods become their own. If the divine will is faithful, man must be faithful.  If free, man must also be free. If charitable, man must also be charitable. If magnanimous, man must also show magnanimity. To make the nature of the gods their own, man must imitate them in all thoughts, words and deeds.”

Epictetus, Greek philosopher, (50-135 A.D.)

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

from → Religious/Theological Reflections
No comments yet

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: