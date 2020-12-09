Epictetus: “the divine will”

“The philosophers say that there are gods and that their will orchestrates the universe. A more important lesson is to find the nature of the gods. By finding the nature of the gods, man will satisfy the gods by letting the nature of the gods become their own. If the divine will is faithful, man must be faithful. If free, man must also be free. If charitable, man must also be charitable. If magnanimous, man must also show magnanimity. To make the nature of the gods their own, man must imitate them in all thoughts, words and deeds.”

Epictetus, Greek philosopher, (50-135 A.D.)

