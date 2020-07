George Washington: “the freedom of Speech may be taken away”

“For if Men are to be precluded from offering their Sentiments on a matter, which may involve the most serious and alarming consequences, that can invite the consideration of Mankind, reason is of no use to us; the freedom of Speech may be taken away, and, dumb and silent we may be led, like sheep, to the Slaughter.”

George Washington, 1783, speaking to the Officers of the Continental Army