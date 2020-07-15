Eric Metaxas: “There is something satanic about it”
15 July 2020
Eric Metaxas speaking with Tucker Carlson about how the woke mob is being turned towards Christians, and Christian statues and other symbols.
No comments yet
Eric Metaxas speaking with Tucker Carlson about how the woke mob is being turned towards Christians, and Christian statues and other symbols.
|Θεόφιλος on Lincoln: “My paramount o…
|Walter L Prehn III on Lincoln: “My paramount o…
|Fabricio on Booker T. Washington: “p…
|ctmiller8492 on Booker T. Washington: “p…
|Walter L Prehn III on Jefferson Davis: “our ri…
|Darell A Clem on Karl Marx: “The first battlefi…
|Svenolaf on Karl Marx: “The first battlefi…
|Geoff on RC Sproul Jr.: “the less…
|John Brennand on Metropolitan Hilarion: “…
|ctmiller8492 on Andrew Jackson: “nationa…