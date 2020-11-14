John of Kronstadt: “See how firm is the Church”

.

“The Lord said of His Church: ‘I will build My Church and the gates of hell shall not prevail against it’ (Mt. 16:18). This is said of the pastors of the Church and of all true believers, as well as of all the sacraments, all the dogmas and commandments of the Holy Orthodox Faith, and of all the offices of the sacraments; for instance, the Liturgy, Holy Orders, Matrimony, Baptism, Chrism, Holy Oil, which have been established unto all the ages, and have already been in existence unchanged during many centuries. See how firm is the Church, founded by the Lord! Remember these words of the Lord and do not waver in the slightest degree when celebrating any of the sacraments. Be firm as adamant.”

St. John of Kronstadt, My Life in Christ

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.