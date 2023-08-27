Skip to content

Great Martyr George: “be not ungrateful toward your Savior”

27 August 2023
‘My most dear brother! Make an effort to gain the heavenly kingdom and fear to lose it. Did you see God’s mercy to you? See to it then that you be not ungrateful toward your Savior, Who has revealed to you that which is invisible. Attempt to gain His love, and make ready to drink the cup which will be sent to you in accordance with our Lord’s will— then God’s grace and the protection of our heavenly Queen will always be with you; and I, too, will not leave you.’

Great Martyr George, Eternal Mysteries Beyond the Grave

