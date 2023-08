Irenei Steenberg: “Passion”

.

‘“Passion,” however, refers particularly and specifically to the passive domination of the person by the misdirected impulses of body and soul, and in this, the patristic testimony to the pas­sions constitutes an important affirmation of the authentic rela­tionship of creation and transgression.’

Bishop Irenei Steenberg, The Beginnings of a Life of Prayer

.

.

.

.

.