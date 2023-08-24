Eric Voegelin: “the new apocalyptics insist that the symbols they create are scientific judgements”

“When God is invisible behind the world, the contents of the world will become new gods; when the symbols of transcendent religiosity are banned, new symbols develop from the inner-worldly language of science to take their place. Like the Christian ecclesia, the inner-worldly community has its apocalypse too; yet the new apocalyptics insist that the symbols they create are scientific judgements.”

Eric Voegelin, Modernity without Restraint: Political Religions; The New Science of Politics; and Science, Politics and Gnosticism

