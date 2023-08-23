John of Kronstadt: “the law of God alone shall dwell in our hearts”

.

‘“Now even a just man falleth seven times,” and, falling, sighs and says: “O wretched man than I am! who shall deliver me from the body of this death? “With the mind I myself serve the law of God, but with the flesh the law of sin;” but the time shall come “when the law of sin, which is in our members shall be destroyed,” and the law of God alone shall dwell in our hearts.’

St. John of Kronstadt, My Life in Christ

.

.

.

.

.