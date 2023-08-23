“American institutions have lost all legitimacy”

.

“Whatever else you might think about our current historical moment, one observation is inescapable: rage is in the air. And how is the ruling class responding? Instead of turning down the temperature under a boiling pot already spilling over, it is frantically pressing down an iron-laden lid and hoping the pressure won’t build. The vast majority of Americans believe that their elections are tainted by fraud, but the ruling class chooses to see nothing. Rising political dissent is met with government-engineered censorship and false imprisonment. Popular opinions against illegal immigration and unnecessary wars and for energy independence and less government regulation are entirely ignored. The people’s wants and needs are scorned, while the unaccountable bureaucracy imposes its will upon the unwilling. Just as every other deposed ruling class has done in the past, our ruling class has chosen to stand on top of the lid barely containing society’s boiling pot of passions, buoyed by the false notion that raw force will make that pot less likely to explode.”

[…]

“The collapse of the “rule of law” and the impartial application of “justice” always precedes the ultimate collapse of any governing system. Again and again I have come across the same tale in the notes and diaries of people who suffered through such difficult eras while recording their thoughts for posterity. One of the recurring observations passed on from generations past is the shocking recognition that the “rules” had suddenly changed forever. Rights once thought well preserved quickly disappeared. “Justice,” as it had been known, evaporated — replaced by loyalty oaths and religious-like devotion to the State. Civil codes of conduct vanished in the shadow of the ruling class’s predilection for intimidation and brute force. The agreed-upon compact binding citizens with their government was summarily rewritten into an indentured servant contract empowering the government to be masters over their citizen slaves. Reading the warnings from the past hits me like a horror movie with an indelible message: beware the moment when long-respected rules are carelessly thrown away.”

[…]

“When systems lose legitimacy, they lose longevity. American institutions have lost all legitimacy, yet the ruling class — just as all overthrown ruling classes of the past — remains enamored of its own lies. Masks will save you from COVID. America’s borders must remain unprotected for diversity’s sake, while Ukraine’s borders must be protected at all costs. Only government-sanctioned racism will end racism. Americans should live in poverty so that Marxists such as John Kerry and Al Gore can pretend to fight the weather. Pedophiles should be treated as a protected class, but children should be victimized by “trans” indoctrination and surgical mutilation. Donald Trump is somehow not “fit for office,” but the dementia-addled, money-laundering criminal in the White House somehow is. Every problem in society is the fault of white people, men, “climate change” — or all three!

Everywhere Americans once turned for guidance — their government, the news media, academia, disinterested experts — is now covered in the same “woke” slime and “politically correct” lies. Those lies are building up all around us, choking more and more Americans who see through them. The false promises of “hope” have been replaced with raw anger. The boiling pot meant to contain Americans’ passions is popping and splattering. And America’s ruling class forcefully pushes down the lid, openly hostile to the truth that it alone is responsible for everything that finally explodes.”

J.B. Shurk, American Thinker

Read more here.

.

.

.

.

.