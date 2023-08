Nikon Vorobiev: “I trust in God’s mercy with all my soul”

“…Although I have done nothing good in my life, I have always sincerely endeavored to draw close to God. For this reason I trust in God’s mercy with all my soul. The Lord will not turn away from anyone who always strove to draw close to Him.”

Abbot Nikon Vorobiev

