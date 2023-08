John of Kronstadt: “when subjected to the violence of the enemy”

.

“Thus, when subjected to the violence of the enemy of everything good—the Devil—and tempted by passions, I made the sign of the cross upon myself, saying inwardly, “Nothing can resist the power of Thy grace,” and the violence ceased, the trouble and oppression passed away, and were replaced by tranquillity and peace. Glory to Thy power, Lord!”

St. John of Kronstadt, My Life in Christ

.

.

.

.

.