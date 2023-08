René Guénon: “the aim is everywhere to reduce everything to uniformity”

.

“A mere glance at things as they are is enough to make it clear that the aim is everywhere to reduce everything to uniformity, whether it be human beings themselves or the things among which they live, and it is obvious that such a result can only be obtained by suppressing as far as possible every qualitative distinction.”

René Guénon

.

.

.

.

.