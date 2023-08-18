Archbishop Averky: “This awareness is so necessary”

.

“Thus, that which is most necessary for success in unseen warfare is the recognition of one’s own weakness and complete insignificance without the help of God. This awareness is so necessary that God providentially brings prideful and self-reliant people to such a recognition through falls, allowing them to lapse into one or another sin”

Archbishop Averky (Taushev), The Struggle for Virtue: Asceticism in a Modern Secular Society

.

.

.

.

.