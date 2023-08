Alexander Dugin: “The more stupid, mendacious, and straightforward a liberal is …”

“I cannot forbid others from calling me a Fascist, although I am not one, though ultimately this reflects badly not so much on me as on the accusers themselves: fighting an imaginary threat, the accuser misses a real one. The more stupid, mendacious, and straightforward a liberal is, the simpler it is to fight with him.”

Alexander Dugin, The Theory of a Multipolar World

