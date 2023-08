The Neo-Feudal world that you are going to be living in

If you have been trying to grasp what is going on in the world but don’t have the time to gain understanding by reading widely, perhaps because you are working hard to make a living, Keith Woods is your friend in this relatively short video he lays out what the oligarchy is up to. No conspiracy theory, just an explanation based on their own words and actions.

