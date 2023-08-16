Skip to content

Heidegger: “Why are there beings at all instead of nothing?”

16 August 2023
tags:

“Why are there beings at all instead of nothing? That is the question. Presumably it is not arbitrary question, “Why are there beings at all instead of nothing”- this is obviously the first of all questions. Of course it is not the first question in the chronological sense […] And yet, we are each touched once, maybe even every now and then, by the concealed power of this question, without properly grasping what is happening to us. In great despair, for example, when all weight tends to dwindle away from things and the sense of things grows dark, the question looms.”

Martin Heidegger, Being and Time

from → Religious/Theological Reflections
