Ephraim the Syrian: “prayer that is not fulfilled”

“Therefore be sure that every prayer that is not fulfilled is certainly harmful; but a prayer that is answered is beneficial. The Giver of gifts is just and good and will not leave your prayers unanswered, for in His goodness there is no malice and in His truth there is no envy.”

St. Ephraim the Syrian, A Spiritual Psalter or Reflections on God

