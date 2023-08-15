Skip to content

"we are drifting towards the greatest constitutional crisis since the 1850s"

15 August 2023
“I think we are drifting towards the greatest constitutional crisis since the 1850s and the rise of secession and the Civil War. I don’t mean that as hyperbole,” says former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich (R-GA). “So what you’re seeing across the country is a desperate, last-ditch effort by a corrupt machine to destroy their most dangerous opponent in a way which not only breaks the Constitution, destroys the rule of law, and establishes a moment of bitterness which I think will last for a generation or more. This is going to be a horrendous period, and we just need to understand: the people who want to control America and dictate to the rest of us will break any law, lie about any topic, and manipulate the system any way they can.”

