Symeon the New Theologian: “we find ourselves in the thick of battle”

.

“… warfare goes on constantly, and the soldiers of Christ must at all times be armed with their weapons. Neither by night nor by day nor for a single instant is this warfare interrupted, but even when we eat or drink or do anything else (cf. I Cor. 10:31) we find ourselves in the thick of battle. It is incorporeal enemies that we face; they are constantly facing us even though we do not see them. They are watching us closely to see whether they can find some member of ours unprotected so that they may be able to stab it with their weapons and slay us. No one can seek protection for himself behind visible walls and ramparts and even for a single hour hide himself and briefly catch his breath, nor can anyone flee and be saved thereby, nor yet may we engage in the battle by relays. On all men there lies the inescapable necessity of joining in this conflict. No one may escape the alternatives of either winning and staying alive or of being overwhelmed and dying.”

St. Symeon the New Theologian, The Discourses

.

.

.

.

.