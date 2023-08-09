Seraphim of Sarov: “made whiter than snow by His grace”

“… the people who, in spite of the bonds of sin which fetter them and hinder them (by constraint and by inciting them to new sins), come to Him, our Savior, with perfect repentance for tormenting Him, who despise all the strength of the fetters of sin and force themselves to break their bonds ? such people at last actually appear before the face of God made whiter than snow by His grace. ‘Come, says the Lord: Though your sins be as scarlet, I will make them whiter than snow’ (Isa. 1:18).”

St. Seraphim of Sarov, Little Russian Philokalia

