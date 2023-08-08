Skip to content

“Accountable government no longer exists in the West”

8 August 2023
It tells us that everything a Western government and associated organizations and the Western media say is a lie. What we are told are official narratives that serve the agendas of the ruling elite in the West.

The people no longer count. Accountable government no longer exists in the West.

Western governments censor and imprison truth tellers and require acceptance to their official false narratives unless you want to be fired and be canceled. The media, including social media, enforces censorship. If you think you are hearing anything correct from CNN, NPR, NYT or any of the rest of the whore media, you are out of your mind. The media serves to brainwash and indoctrinate and make you useless in the fight for freedom, which is exactly how the ruling elite want you.”

Paul Craig Roberts

Read more here.

