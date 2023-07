Justin Popovich: “thought and reflection”

“If it is reasonable according to God, the thought and reflection connects man with the God Logos, the Incomprehensible and Invincible, and this, for man, is already paradise. If, however, the thought is without or against the God Logos, man is inevitably connected with the irrational, the foolish, and the Devil, and this is already hell.”

St. Justin (Popovich) of Chelije, Orthodox Faith and Life in Christ

