Nikon Vorobiev: “If it is necessary to chastise a person”

“If it is necessary to chastise a person in order to instruct him or to prevent him from falling into a worse mishap, He does so with mercy, and, if a person is able to accept this in the right spirit, He rewards him greatly, as though He feels sorry for having issued the punishment. Those whose inner vision has begun to clear can see God’s amazing Providence over man in things both great and small.”

Abbot Nikon Vorobiev, Abbot Nikon Letters to Spiritual Children

