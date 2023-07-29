Skip to content

Augustin Calmet: “Everyone passionately seeks happiness”

29 July 2023
“Everyone passionately seeks happiness, but no one understands that this happiness lies not outside us but within our own hearts, once these have been purified of passions; within our intelligence, once it has risen to higher things; and within our enlightened soul and our spirit, made free from the lusts of the flesh. This happiness can be reached in one way only: through man’s moral struggle with himself and his own passions.”

Augustin Calmet, Eternal Mysteries Beyond the Grave

Religious/Theological Reflections
