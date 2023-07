Gregory of St. Petersburg: “Do not cling to wealth with your heart”

“Do not cling to wealth with your heart, lest it begin to rule your heart and you become its slave, but hold your heart in relationship to it in such a way that you would be able to get along comfortably without it, as soon as it is the Lord God’s will to take your wealth from you.”

Metropolitan Gregory (Postnikov) of St. Petersburg, How to Live a Holy Life

