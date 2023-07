John of Kronstadt: “Do not breathe malice”

“Do not breathe malice, vengeance, and murder even towards animals, lest your own soul should be given up to death by the spiritual enemy breathing wickedness in you even towards dumb animals, and lest you should become accustomed to breathe malice and vengeance against men also.”

St. John of Kronstadt, My Life in Christ

