Paul Evdokimov: “confessions, memoirs, and autobiographies”

25 July 2023
“The East is unfamiliar with those confessions, memoirs, and autobiographies so beloved in the West. There is a clear difference in tonality. One’s gaze never lingers on the suffering humanity of Christ, but penetrates behind the kenotic veil. To the West’s mysticism of the Cross and its veneration of the Sacred Heart corresponds the eastern mysticism of the sealed tomb, from which eternal life eternal wells up.”

Paul Evdokimov, Orthodoxy

from → Religious/Theological Reflections
