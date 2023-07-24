“Only the unwary are scandalized by electoral frauds”

.

“Liberal democracy is nothing more than the surrender of the country to those who are the masters of the art of demagogy, who justify themselves in the legal fiction of complying with the constitutional precepts. Everything sinks, everything rots, everything disintegrates; but, oh, marvel, every four years the unwary can go to the polls and vote for those whom the parties force them to… if a cheat has not voted for them before.

Carlyle warned us that universal suffrage was a sinister invention, because it equated Jesus and Barabbas, putting each one with a ballot in his hand before the same ballot box. Once this aberration was admitted, that Barabbas put two, two hundred or two thousand ballots in the ballot box, instead of one, is “peccata minuta.” Only the unwary are scandalized by electoral frauds.”

Juan Manuel de Prada

