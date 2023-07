Hesychios The Priest: “remember death”

“Whenever possible, we should always remember death, for this displaces all cares and vanities, allowing us to guard our intellect and giving us unceasing prayer, detachment from our body and hatred of sin. Indeed, it is a source of almost every virtue. We should therefore, if possible, use it as we use our own breathing.”

St Hesychios The Priest, The Philokalia

