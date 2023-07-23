Gregory of Nazianzus: “He made our thoughtlessness and waywardness His own”

” ‘My God, my God, look upon me, why have you forsaken me (Ps. 22:1; Mt. 27:46)?’… Our Lord Jesus Christ is not forsaken either by the Father or , as some think, by His own Godhead, which shrank in fear from suffering, abandoning the sufferer. Who applies that argument either to His birth in this world in the first place or to His ascent of the cross? No, in Himself… He expresses our condition. We had once been the forsaken and disregarded; then we were accepted and now are saved by the sufferings of the impassible. He made our thoughtlessness and waywardness His own, just as the psalm, in its subsequent course, says (Ps. 22:1-3) – since the Twenty-Second Psalm clearly refers to Christ.”

St. Gregory of Nazianzus, On God and Christ

