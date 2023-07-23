Skip to content

Gregory of Nazianzus: “He made our thoughtlessness and waywardness His own”

23 July 2023
tags: , , ,

.

” ‘My God, my God, look upon me, why have you forsaken me (Ps. 22:1; Mt. 27:46)?’… Our Lord Jesus Christ is not forsaken either by the Father or , as some think, by His own Godhead, which shrank in fear from suffering, abandoning the sufferer. Who applies that argument either to His birth in this world in the first place or to His ascent of the cross? No, in Himself… He expresses our condition. We had once been the forsaken and disregarded; then we were accepted and now are saved by the sufferings of the impassible. He made our thoughtlessness and waywardness His own, just as the psalm, in its subsequent course, says (Ps. 22:1-3) – since the Twenty-Second Psalm clearly refers to Christ.”

St. Gregory of Nazianzus, On God and Christ

.

.

.

.

.

from → Religious/Theological Reflections
No comments yet

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: