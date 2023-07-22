Skip to content

St. John Cassian: “The words ‘hallowed be Your name'”

22 July 2023
tags: , ,

.

“The words ‘hallowed be Your name’ could well be understood in the sense that God is hallowed by our perfection. In other words, when we say ‘hallowed be Your name’ to Him what we are really saying is ‘Father, make us such as to deserve knowledge and understanding of how holy You are, or at least let Your holiness shine forth in the spiritual lives we lead.’ And this surely happens as men ‘see our good works and glorify our Father in heaven’ (cf. Mt. 5:16).”

St. John Cassian, Conferences

.

.

.

.

.

.

from → Religious/Theological Reflections
No comments yet

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: