St. John Cassian: “The words ‘hallowed be Your name'”

“The words ‘hallowed be Your name’ could well be understood in the sense that God is hallowed by our perfection. In other words, when we say ‘hallowed be Your name’ to Him what we are really saying is ‘Father, make us such as to deserve knowledge and understanding of how holy You are, or at least let Your holiness shine forth in the spiritual lives we lead.’ And this surely happens as men ‘see our good works and glorify our Father in heaven’ (cf. Mt. 5:16).”

St. John Cassian, Conferences

