Maximus the Confessor: “to render, spontaneously, good for evil”

.

“To harbor no envy, no anger, no resentment against an offender is still not to have charity for him. It is possible, without any charity, to avoid rendering evil for evil. But to render, spontaneously, good for evil — such belongs to a perfect spiritual love. “

St Maximus the Confessor, The Philokalia

.

.

.

.

.